July 20, 1975 - October 30, 2020
Edie Jo (Barnes) Anderson, age 45, of Sheridan, Wyoming, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, October 30, 2020 after a 44-month battle with colon cancer.
Edie was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on July 20, 1975 to John and Helen (Brennfleck) Barnes. Edie is a graduate of Loma Linda University, CA, with a Degree of Master of Science in Marital and Family Therapy. Most recently, Edie worked as a Health Counselor and a Marriage and Family Therapist at Mountains Edge Counseling in Sheridan.
Edie leaves behind a legacy of selfless love, strength, and hard work. She willingly gave her time and energy to help family, friends, and the community, where she drew people together in her special way. She offered people a chance to be part of a movement that was all about help and healing. She was known for her big smile, which brightened the lives of everyone who met her. Throughout her battle with cancer, she remained tough, like a true warrior does. Those of us who knew her well were amazed by her never ending will to continue the fight. Her four beautiful children were her greatest source of joy, and the main reason she fought so hard. Her heart was big, and she had a gift of putting others' needs before her own. She was a light in this world, and even in death she will be remembered as just that. Edie made a great impact on this earth and she will be missed by many.
Edie is preceded in death by her parents, John and Helen Barnes.
Edie is survived by her sisters Annette (Kevin) McLane and Barbara (Mark) Matthews; brother John (Allison) Barnes; sisters Cathi (Kris) Cenatiempo; Debbie (Steve) Moon; sons, Carter and Caden and her daughters, Cienna, and Chloe.
Edie’s visitation will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 from 4pm-6pm at Kane Funeral Home in Sheridan, WY.
Funeral service will be held at the same location on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 2:00pm.
Edie’s final resting place will be at West Jefferson Memorial Cemetery in Terreton, Idaho, next to her parents.
Edie’s family would like to recognize the following doctors who had such a profound effect in her final years: Dr. Boris Naraev, MD Anderson (Arizona); Dr. Nabil Wasif, Mayo Clinic (Arizona); Dr. Shin Yin Lee, Billings Clinic Cancer Center (Montana); and Dr. Megan Ratterman, Welch Cancer Center (Wyoming).
The family also wishes to extend their gratitude for the outpouring of love from members of the community, as well as the staff of Hospice of the Big Horns, for their support in her final days.
Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.