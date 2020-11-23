July 24, 1947 - November 19, 2020
Edward (Ed) J. O’Dell, 73, of Torrington, WY, passed away due to cancer on November 19, 2020, at his home, with family by his side. He was born July 24, 1947, in Sheridan, WY. Fifth son of William (Bill) and Leota (Cusick) O’Dell. Ed graduated from Sheridan High School in 1965 and enlisted in the Air Force in 1967, serving four total years, three in Japan. Ed married Mary C. (Mary Kay) Williamson on May 6, 1972, in Sheridan. Ed hired out with the CB&Q Railroad in Sheridan and retired as Yardmaster in Guernsey, WY, after 41 years.
Ed loved fishing, boating, and spending time with family at the O’Dell cabin in the Big Horns. He thoroughly enjoyed his grandchildren and attended their many and varied activities. His trips to Ireland with his wife and family were truly a highlight of his life. Ed was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. Family to him was precious and always came first.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Tom and Pat O’Dell; and in-laws, Doug (Mary) Williamson and Peg (Dick) Bilstein.
Ed is survived by his wife Mary Kay, of Torrington; son and husband, Nathan O’Dell and Clinton Mortensen of Seattle WA; daughter and fiance’, Amy O’Dell and Robert Randall of Cheyenne WY; brother and wife, Mike and Kathy O’Dell, of Aurora CO; brother and wife, John and Starr O’Dell of Sheridan WY; brother-in-law, Mike Williamson of Ft. Worth TX; grandchildren, Madison, Natalie, Scott, and Alex O’Dell; Boden Barnes, and Georgia Randall; many nieces and nephews; and beloved dog, Ollie.
There will be a private family service to be held in Sheridan at a future date.
Memorial donations may be made to WOUNDEDWARRIORPROJECT.ORG or The American Legion.