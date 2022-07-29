June 20, 1933 - November 10, 2021
Ed Freeman, 89, of Payson, AZ passed away at Valley Verde Medical Center in Cottonwood, AZ on November 10, 2021 from Covid/Pneumonia. Ed was born on June 20, 1933 to Alberta and Bernard Freeman in Grand Junction, CO.
The family moved to Sheridan, WY where Ed attended Sheridan High School. Ed met his future wife, Sylvia Williamson, at Sheridan High. Ed and Sylvia married on October 29,1952. Their son, David, was born in 1953 and daughter, Tracy, born in 1955.
Ed worked for the Wyoming Highway Dept for 20 years. Ed also attended Sheridan Jr college nights to obtain his associate degree. Ed & Sylia moved to San Francisco so Ed could attend SF State University and work on a degree in psychology. After graduation they moved to McAllen, TX so Ed could attend Pan American University in Edinburg, TX and begin work on his Masters’ Degree. Ed and Sylvia then moved to Lubbock, TX so Ed could finish his Masters’ Degree at Texas Tech University.
From Lubbock they moved to Cape Girardeau, MO where Ed was Director of Career Planning & Placement at Southeast Missouri State University. He also began working toward his Doctorate Degree. Ed was then hired as Director of Career Planning & Placement at University of Evansville, IN. Once Ed retired, he and Sylvia moved to Sun City, CA to be near Sylvia’s uncle and aunt, John and Mae New. They found their forever home in Payson, AZ in 2004.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws, brother Kenney, sister Patricia, son David and infant daughter.
Ed is survived by his daughter, Tracy of Payson, AZ. Ed’s wife, Sylvia, passed 3 months and 2 days after Ed. They were married 69 years on October 29, 2021.
Ed:
Was in the Korean Conflict
Loved photography
Learned to fly a plane
Built Koi fish ponds at 2 of their homes
Taught computer programming after retirement