July 10, 1931 – October 3, 2022
Edward James Barbula entered eternal rest on October 3, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Ed was born to William and Rose Barbula on July 10, 1931, in Monarch, WY, at his Aunt Mary Mentock’s house. He joined his siblings, Betty and Bill, at home on the dry fork of Beatty Gulch north of Sheridan. His brother, Gerry, was born two years later. The family moved to the Wrench Ranch in 1933 and later moved closer to the Montana border on Tongue River.
Ed attended grade school in Acme and high school at Hill School. While in high school, he drove a 1947 Chevy Suburban “school bus” from north of town and picked up kids to drive them to school. Not being a big fan of school, Ed would cruise off to Crystal Cave (Tongue River Cave) for a day of adventure before returning to school to pick up the other kids. Ed was willing to join the military but was needed on the ranch while his brothers served.
Ed and Darlene Schreibeis married in 1952 and delighted in the birth of five children. The family lived and worked on a dairy farm south of Sheridan on Meade Creek for many years. Ed was a great elk hunter and loved the Big Horn Mountains. His hunting skills provided sufficient wild meat to get the family through the winter.
His favorite activity was racing cars. He raced stock cars in the 70’s and 80’s and always hoped to race on the Salt Flats in Utah. His lifelong love of cars began with a 1930 LaSalle with a rumble seat and later a 1947 Buick Roadmaster. His off-road bravery included driving down the steep mountain slopes to his favorite fishing hole while others walked down.
Ed worked at Decker Coal and married Misty Plott in 1991. They danced with abundant joy at the Elks for many years. He embarked on a jewelry making adventure and opened the Medicine Wheel Antiques and Gifts on Main Street in Sheridan specializing in silversmithing with elk ivory.
Ed loved to compete in many activities. In high school, he lettered in track and set state records in the 220-yard dash (22 seconds) and the 440-yard dash (52.5 seconds). This started his lifelong love of running and sports. Ed was well known as the floor manager of the roller rink in Sheridan. He participated in the Senior Olympics for over thirty years and earned many medals. His most recent games netted gold and silver medals in the 50-yard dash and canoeing in the 85-89 age group.
Ed was a member of many local organizations including the Elks and the Holy Name Catholic Church.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Billy and Gerry, grandsons Jake Black and David Barbula.
He is survived by his wife Misty Plott-Barbula, sister Betty Turley-Jacobson, his children Larry (Mary), Nancy, Don (Cheryl), Chuck (Becky), Jamie (Maria), grandchildren Griffin (Audrey), Leah (Brad), Ryan, Lucas (Leslie), Patrick (Jenna), Sean (Becca), Keaten, great grandchildren Reagan, Oliver, Cache and Eleanor.
A Celebration of Life is at 4:00 P.M., Thursday, October 6, 2022, at the Elks Lodge, 45 W. Brundage, Sheridan, Wyoming.
Memorials may be made to the Elks Lodge Building Fund, PO Box 624, Sheridan, WY, 82801 or to Hospice of the Big Horns, PO Box 391, Sheridan, WY, 82801.
