Elinor Berneal Wonnacott, fondly known as “Bea”, left this earth on August 2, 2021 to be with our Heavenly Father. Bea was born to Lemuel and Ethel Joplin in Mercedes, Texas. She graduated from high school in San Angelo, Texas. Later in San Marcos, Texas, Bea met the love and best friend of her life, Roy Earl Wonnacott.
The couple had two children: Tom of Arvada, CO and Jan of Sheridan, WY. They went on many fun family vacations together which Bea would coordinate. After retiring, Bea and Roy traveled extensively throughout the states from coast to coast which Bea would also coordinate.
Bea was a conversationalist, loving to visit with friends and family. She was also quite spunky. She got a kick out of the practical jokes and shenanigans that her neighbors in Denver would play on her and she on them in return. She coined these neighbors “The Routt Court Gang.” They had many lighthearted get-togethers and even took trips up in the Colorado Rocky Mountains as a group.
Bea absolutely loved the mountains and would often be heard exclaiming, “Look! Look! Looooooook at the mountains!” We of course would mimic her with “Looooooook at the mountains!”
Bea seemed so jolly with many things in her life. She enjoyed playing the organ, swimming and boating in the Texas lakes, camping in the Rockies, singing, whistling, working crossword and picture puzzles and dancing with Roy! She also played a mean game of ping-pong and Scrabble!
Bea is survived by her brother-in-law Bill (Joyce) Wonnacott, of GA, son Tom (another Joyce) Wonnacott of CO, daughter Jan (Cody) Quarterman of WY, nephews, nieces, four grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. She will be forever cherished and missed.
A Celebration of Life for Bea will be held on Friday, August 20, 2021 at First Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m. with a family reception following.
