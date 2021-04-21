March 3, 1935 -April 16, 2021
Elizabeth B. (Liz) Shelton was born on March 3, 1935 in Long Beach California, and passed away April 16, 2021 peacefully at her home. She is preceded in death by husband Richard (Dick) Shelton, her parents James S. and Fanny R. Bentley Sr.
Liz and her brother Jim were raised in Big Horn, Wyoming. Growing up Liz was a member of the 4-H Club, and the FFA. After graduating from Big Horn High School in 1953, she went to Carlton College in Northfield, Minnesota, where she earned her teaching degree in Elementary, Middle School and Secondary Education with a Masters in Science and Mathematics. Liz then returned to Sheridan where she married her husband, Richard (Dick) Shelton on May 26,1959. As they raised three children, Liz began a teaching career at Big Horn High School that lasted for over 35 years. She went on to teach at Tongue River Middle School for several years afterwards. In addition, Liz also taught classes at Sheridan College for certifications in First Aide, EMT1 and EMT 2.
The accomplishments that Liz made over her life time was remarkable;
In 1980 she was chosen as Wyoming Teacher of the Year.
On September 13, 1983, President Ronald Reagan announced the selection of 104 secondary school teachers to receive the first Presidential Awards for Excellence in Science and Mathematics Teaching in the United States. On October 19, 1983, Liz traveled to Washington DC to receive the award that was presented by President Reagan himself.
In October 8, 2008, Liz was Ordained to the Diaconate of the St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Sheridan Wyoming and retired in July of 2016. Her passion as a Deacon was a very fulfilling and extraordinary experience that she cherished.
Liz was known for her smile and generosity for helping anyone who reached out to her. She was involved with many organizations. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Daughters of the Nile, Big Horn Mnt. Snomads, Big Horn Cabin Owners Association, Sheridan School District #2 School Board for many years, St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Guardian for Job’s Daughter Bethel No.27, and the Masonic Temple. She loved spending time with family at the cabin, going fishing in the mountains, staying involved with friends, along with baking and crafting.
She is survived by their children; Beth (Jim) Paschal, of Buffalo, Debbie (Calvin) Gundlach, of Colbert WA, Rick (Chris) Shelton, Sheridan, brother; Dr. James S (Carol) Bentley Jr., Austin TX; sister-in law; Donna (Chuck) Lee of Sheridan, grandchildren; Amy (Robbie) Neihart, of Billings, MT; James Semler, of Denver, CO; Colton and Gracie Gundlach of Colbert, WA; Marie Shelton of Sheridan; great-grand-children; Jackson and Keegan Neihart of Billings, MT; Nieces; Mary Dailey Smith of Sheridan; Dr. Jennifer (Desmond) Kidd, Austin TX, Allison Lince Bentley(Nat Washington) Brentwood MD, Tracie Odell Austin, TX; Nephew; Dan Dailey of Great Falls, MT
A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, April 23, 2021 with Reverend Joel Dingman and Deacon Juanita Smith-Eisenach officiating. A luncheon in the Parish Hall will immediately follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to honor Liz can be made to the Kalif Shriner’s Travel Fund, P.O. Box K, Sheridan, WY 82801 and to The Hub, Dementia Friendly Wyoming, 211 Smith Street, Sheridan, WY 82801.