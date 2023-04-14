May 6, 1939 – April 1, 2023
A bird does not sing because it has an answer, it sings because it has a song – Maya Angelou
Elizabeth Lewin Johnson returned to her heavenly Father on April 1st, 2023, at the age of 83, in Castle Rock, Colorado. Elizabeth was born May 6, 1939, in North Attleboro Massachusetts. She was the second child of William and Margaret Walker.
Elizabeth is survived by her two children, Bruce (& Caryn) Johnson of Castle Rock, Colorado, and Sarah (& Steve) Eilers of Bozeman, Montana and her four beautiful grandchildren that she cherished; Erinn, Ethan, Gabriel, and Rowan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry R. Johnson.
Elizabeth’s adventures began early. She and her siblings (Bruce, Connie, and Neil) camped all over the United States and sailed the waters of New England with their parents. Elizabeth met her husband Larry in 1962 at a dance near Gillette, WY. Soon afterward, they were joined in a marriage that continued for 50 years.
Elizabeth enjoyed the life of a US Navy wife; she appreciated all the different locations where they were stationed and all the new people that she was able to meet. She was always up for a camping trip or even driving cross-country with two kids on her own.
In 1979, Elizabeth and her family moved to Sheridan Wyoming, where she lived until 2017. While in Sheridan, she worked for the US Postal Service, until she ended her career as the Postmaster of Big Horn, WY. Elizabeth was an active member of the First United Methodist Church. She and Larry spent their retirement years traveling the western United States in search of birds, warm weather, astronomy parties, and beautiful landscapes.
Elizabeth felt blessed to have had the opportunity to travel to multiple countries on four different continents with Larry and later in her life with her son Bruce. She traveled even more, but closer to home, once Sarah surprised her with two additional grandchildren. Elizabeth and Larry made many trips to Montana to see them.
She will be laid to rest with Larry at the Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, South Dakota on April 17th at 10:00am. Memorial Donations may be made in Elizabeth’s memory to the Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter, 84 E. Ridge Road, Sheridan, Wyoming.