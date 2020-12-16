Funeral services for Elizabeth Sutton, 87 year old Buffalo resident who died Tuesday morning at Johnson County Health Center in Buffalo, will be held by Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. from Big Horn Baptist Church with Pastor Don Paulson officiating. Visitation will be held from Harness Funeral Home, Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Donations in Liz’s memory may be made to Susie Bowing Lawrence Hospice in care of the Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo. To attend the service virtually or leave online condolences visit, www.harnessfuneralhome.com