August 1, 1933 – October 5, 2022
Ella Ann (Dannels) Lee was born on August 1, 1933, to Stella May (Noakes) and Leonard Dannels. She passed peacefully with her family by her side on October 5, 2022, from complications of a stroke she suffered in 2020.
She was married to the love of her life, Carl R. Lee for 68 years, who preceded her in 2018. Ella Ann came to Sheridan when she was 8 years old moving from Kansas, with her family. She married at the age of 17 and was a wife and mother, working at the Skyline Drive-In and helping out her husband at Lee’s Metal Works. Her greatest joy was her family and she loved having them around her.
Ella Ann is survived by her four children; Carl G. Lee, Dixie A. Adsit (Bruce), Danny R. Lee (Cathy Catania) of Sheridan WY and Jimmy W. Lee (Ann Hitchcock) of Medimont, ID, adopted son; Bud Lee (Lori Bickerdyke). Along with nine grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren and six great great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband; Carl R. Lee, brothers; Arnold Dannels, Chester Dannels, Jessie Dannels and Edger Dannels, sisters; Lenna Gohring, Betty Lee and Hazel Addington.
A public viewing will take place at Champion Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, October 7, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. A celebration of life will start at 10 a.m. with Bud Lee and Pastor Aaron Hughes officiating. Following the service, burial will take place at Sheridan Municipal Cemetery. A reception will be held after graveside services at Ella Ann’s residence.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ella Ann’s name to Dog and Cat Shelter, 84 E. Ridge Rd., Sheridan, WY 82801. Champion Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Online condolences may be written at www.championfh.com.