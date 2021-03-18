January 31, 1933 - March 11, 2021
Ella Mae Houston Castro, 88, passed away at the Sheridan Memorial Hospital on Thursday, March 11, 2021.
She was born January 31, 1933 to David and Ella Mae (Howard) Houston. Ella grew up in White Sulfur Springs, Montana. She lost her father at a young age. Ella went through a hard life and her past made her into a strong person. On April 22, 1951, she married Refugio Castro. They made their home in the Wyola, Montana area. Ella’s life was her children, grandchildren and taking care of her family and home. She spent most of her time raising them while their father worked long hours. Ella collected clocks and wind chimes. She was also a member of the Catholic Church.
Ella is proceeded in death by her parents David and Ella Mae, husband Refugio, her young son Refugio, Jr., brother Robert; sisters Alice, Mildred and Mary Allen.
She is survived by her sisters Edna Baca and Elizabeth Miles; her children David (Pearl) Castro, Peggy (Tim) O’Leary, Anna (Steve) Switzer, Johnathan (Lola), Leonard, Benjamin (Nicole), Paula (Billy) and Charlie (Jennifer) Castro; grandchildren Timothy O’Leary, Melissa Kraft, Crystal Mediate, Wendy and Virginia Switzer, Eric, Tamera, David and Nathanial Castro, Delana, Savannah, Jan and William Springfield, Santana, Wahela, Cara, Carmen, Derek and Camille Castro, Israel and November Spottedhorse and 31 great grand children.
Viewing will be held on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM at the Bullis Funeral Chapel. Rosary will be recited from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:00 PM in the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church located at 710 N. Custer Ave. Burial at the Fairview Cemetery in Hardin. Reception following at the Chamber of Commerce (Depot) located at 10 E. Railway St.,
Bullis Mortuary is entrusted with the arrangements.