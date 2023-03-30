November 9, 1941 – March 24, 2023
Ellen was born on November 9, 1941, in Albany, New York. She passed away on March 24, 2023, at the Green House Living for Sheridan in Sheridan, Wyoming with her loving family by her side. Ellen was born to Clarence Collins and Dorothy (Tibbets) Collins. Ellen grew up on the family farm in Albany with her mother and her uncle Hubert and aunt Alice along with numerous cousins and other family members. She married Frank J. Kawulok Jr. on February 25, 1972.
Ellen held many roles throughout her 81 years. She loved being a wife, grand and great-grandmother, homemaker, and educator. She taught biology at Sheridan High School until her retirement in 1992.
She loved gardening and swimming. She and “the girls” would attend aquatic exercise classes at the YMCA several days a week and then have lunch on a regular basis. She was also a very active member of the Sheridan County retired educators where she held the position of Secretary/Treasurer for many years.
Ellen is survived by her cousins John Jeffords, Ronald Collins, and David Collins, her stepson Frank Kawulok, her step grandchildren Cindy (Tony) Trujillo, Tracy Kawulok, Debbie (Mike) Giger, Christopher Kawulok, Vincent Kawulok along with numerous step great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Frank, stepdaughter Billie Rawlings, stepson Rudy Kawulok and numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins.
In accordance with her wishes there will not be any formal services. Those of you who wish to offer a memorial, please do so by donating to the Second Chance Sheridan Cat Rescue, 1850 Gabrielle Ct. Sheridan, WY 82801.
