Elmer Albert Kuball

Today

Partly cloudy. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. WSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. WSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.

Tomorrow

Mainly sunny. High near 95F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.