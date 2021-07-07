Elmer Albert Kuball

January 3, 1940 - June 20, 2021
It is with great sadness we share the news that Elmer passed away on June 20th surrounded by family in Seattle, Washington.
Elmer was born in the Stevensville, Michigan area on January 3, 1940, to Elmer and Leona Kuball. He had one brother, Don Kuball, whom still resides there.
After attending schools and an enlistment in the Air Force he continued his education and pursued a long career as a professional engineer, eventually creating Alpha Engineering and Consultants.
Always the adventurer, he met his soul mate Lyndall Callender and her three rambunctious boys, Rob, Doug and Brian. Their journey began after opening an atlas and closing their eyes, then pointing to a spot in the West and they ended up in the Sheridan/Buffalo area. It was a whirlwind journey from Pennsylvania in a Rambler Station Wagon pulling a U-haul trailer, life's finer moments!
Elmer indulged in many interests and exercised his sense of adventure as a pilot, balloonist as well as many caving adventures and just embracing life for all it offered.
Elmer worked with several engineering firms in the area and went on to become Sheridan's City Engineer followed by the creation of Alpha Engineering and Consultants which continued until his death.
After the passing of Lyndall in 2002 he continued life's adventure. He met his life partner, Roberta (Linn) Wagner and they wrote their own chapters traveling and raising their four legged family Raven and Pecan, as well as spending time with his best friend "Don" walking the dogs on the Columbia River Trails in Wenatchee, Washington, in between exploring the coastlines of the Pacific North West.
He is survived by loving sons Rob (Peggy) Miller of Sheridan, WY, Doug (Melanie) Miller of Eaton, CO and Brian (Kelly) Miller of Sierra Vista, AZ. His legacy continues with 12 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren through blended families. He is also survived by his two nephews, Dallas and Don Jr. and niece, Valinda and their spouses and children as well as his life partner Roberta Wagner and many friends and acquaintances in Sheridan. He will always be remembered as our Dad, mentor, best friend and hero.
Memorials can be made to Wheedon Cancer Foundation of Sheridan, WY and Sheridan Dog & Cat Shelter. A celebration of life to come at later date.