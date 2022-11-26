September 25, 1955 – November 23, 2022
Elna Eleanor Kopman died Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Sheridan Memorial Hospital in Wyoming at the age of 90. She was born to Frank and Hulda Homola on December 26th, 1931 in Gackle, North Dakota. She had many fond memories of growing up on the North Dakota prairie; where she attended a one room schoolhouse.
She married Wesley Kopman on September 25th,1955. In 1956, they moved to Battle Ground, WA from Texas where Wesley had been stationed in the Air Force.
Elna was a loving mother and homemaker who raised 10 children. Her family was her greatest love. She treasured spending time with her children, patiently passing on enjoyable and meaningful skills. She was always eager to share her love of gardening, baking, canning, and sewing with anyone who wanted to join in with her, and she never minded when they made a mess doing things on their own.
She had a great sense of humor and was fun-loving. She enjoyed traveling with her family, but her greatest joy was hosting company at her home. She was a great hostess, welcoming her guests and cooking for them with love and hospitality.
Her ideal motherly love permeated everything she did. She had a gentle strength and determination that never faded. She was resilient and undeterred, joyful in her life and responsibilities. You could come to her with anything and count on her loving example. She was a constant source of comfort and guidance to all who knew her with words that were always positive, gentle, and uplifting.
Elna was a sincere lifelong member of the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church. Her love and trust in Jesus was strong and steadfast.
Elna was preceded in death by her loving husband, Wesley; and her daughter, Teresa; her parents, Frank and Hulda Homola; brothers, Melvin, Delano, and Archie; sister, Eldora Skog.
She is survived by her children: Randal (Edith) Kopman of Beulah, WY, Debora (Bryan) Schuster of Ranchester, WY, Connie (Randy) Reed of Pinedale, WY, Kevin (Grace) Kopman of Lake Norden, SD, Elizabeth (Keith) Schillereff of Kalispell, MT, Mary Kopman of Moscow, ID, Jonathan Kopman of Silver City, NM, Kristina Kopman of Newnan, GA., Carolyn (Darren) Johnson of Ranchester, WY, 46 Grandchildren and 115 Great-grandchildren, Brothers Clifford, Dennis, and Kenneth, and sisters Delores Urban and Mary Olsen.
