March 27,1939 - December 4, 2021
Elsbeth (Beth, Mom, Mutti, Oma, Grandma B) Bisbee has gone home for Christmas. She will be Caroling with her mom and dad: Dorothy and Robert Fair, sister Nancy Fair, husband David Bisbee, brother and sister in law Dr. Rodney Bisbee, Myrla Bisbee, son Timothy Bisbee and other friends and family that have gone before her.
Beth loved with her WHOLE heart. Her first love was for her Lord and Savior. As a cradle Episcopalian, she held many positions within the church. She taught Sunday School, served on the Altar Guild and Vestry, enjoyed Lay Reading and being a Lay Eucharist Minister. She raised her family to have the faith of a mustard seed, and to look up for strength and guidance. Beth shone with God’s love and shared it with each person she came in contact with. She was faithful in all seasons.
Her second love was her family, and everyone she met became family. She enjoyed reading to her children and grandchildren, instilling a love of words. She spent hours beating family at Scrabble, Skipbo, and Cribbage. She spent countless hours tending to her lawn and flowers and loved to have family and friends over to enjoy it.
Beth spent 34 years in the Wyoming school system; the majority of the time at Worland Junior High. She had a true passion for teaching and counseling children. She opened her heart to each and every student that walked into her classroom.
She will be missed by her surviving family members, daughters Amy Bisbee and Nan Wallach, Brother in law Bruce (Carol) Bisbee, Niece Fay Bisbee, Nephew, David (Lisa) Bisbee, great nieces Kiera and Delaney Grandchildren Brian (Beth) Bisbee, great grandson Brayden Bisbee, David (A.J.) Bisbee, great granddaughter Parker Bisbee, Grandchildren, Randy and Steven Bateman, and Courtney Wallach.
A Celebration Of Life will be held, Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Peter's Episcopal Church. A reception to follow in the fellowship hall.
Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.