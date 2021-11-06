Elwyn Orval Maloy, Sheridan, died Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at the First Presbyterian Church in Sheridan with Rev. Dale Nielsen (brother-in-law of Elwyn) of Bartlesville, Okla., and Rev. Karl Heimbuck officiating. Livestream will be available at sheridanfpc.church. A luncheon will follow the service in the Fellowship Hall. Interment will be in the Nishnabotna Cemetery in Manilla, Iowa, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given in his name to: Camp Story, c/o First Presbyterian Church, 2121 Colonial Dr., Sheridan, WY 82801. Online condolences may be made at www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.