March 7, 1949 — February 8, 2023
Emanuel Allen Meckle, 73, of Sheridan, passed away on February 8, 2023, in Lake Havasu City, AZ with his family by his side after a short battle with brain cancer.
Manny was born on March 7, 1949 in McClusky, ND, to Emanuel and Lydia Meckle. He was the youngest of 14 children.
After graduating high school, he went to work for Peter Kiewit and found his way to Wyoming working road construction. He married his high school sweetheart, Jan (Sorenson) Meckle in 1968 and eventually settled in Sheridan in 1973.
Manny worked at Big Horn Coal for many years before being transferred to Omaha, Nebraska in 1987. He retired as Superintendent of the Underground District of the United States after 39 years with Peter Kiewit. He couldn’t wait to move back to Sheridan and enjoy retirement.
An outdoor enthusiast, he enjoyed fishing, waterskiing, riding his horses, 4-wheelers, snowmachining, working in his yard and noon-ball at the YMCA. Some of his fondest memories were fishing with his grandson in the Bighorn Mountains and watching his granddaughter play volleyball.
Manny is survived by his two daughters, Amy Meckle of Sheridan, Angela Meckle (Tom Hansen) of Lake Havasu City, AZ, grandson Darrion Meckle (Nikki Ulug) of Sheridan, granddaughter Mackenzy Meckle of Lake Havasu City, AZ and great-grandson, Caleb Meckle of Sheridan.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Sheridan.
