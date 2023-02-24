October 2, 1935 – January 28, 2023
Emilie Ruth Watson, 87, longtime resident of Sheridan, returned to her heavenly home on Saturday, January 28th, 2023, at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, WY with family by her side.
Emilie Ruth was born on October 2, 1935, in Colon, Panama to Albert and Ruth Eckardt. She married Billy Watson on August 29th, 1957, and they celebrated 59 years together until Bill’s death in 2016. Emilie Ruth dedicated her life to being a loving wife and mother of four children and seven grandchildren. She tirelessly devoted her life to her God, family, children, and church. Throughout her life her faith sustained her, a legacy she passed onto her family. Emilie Ruth loved to spend time with family and friends, was an avid reader, gardener, and enjoyed playing board games and Bingo.
Emilie Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Bill, daughter Kathryn, and nephew Greg. She is survived by her children Lynda Kelly (Mario) Bezzina of Denver, CO, Charles (Dara) Watson of Sheridan, WY and Christine (Scott) Thorne of Casper, WY; grandchildren Michael Bezzina; Nathaniel, Alexander and Evelina Watson; Madeline, Katie and Sydney Thorne; brother Ted (Connie) Eckardt of AK; nephew Gordan Eckardt and niece Sue Eckardt-Bansamir of AK.
A memorial service will be held later this year in Sheridan. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions (online donations can be made at www.cwhp.org or checks can be mailed to 319 S. Wilson Street, Casper, WY 82601) or the First Christian Church 102 S. Connor Street Sheridan, WY 82801.