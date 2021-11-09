December 12, 1941 – October 16, 2021
On October 16, 2021, Eric David Strasen, 79, passed away in Sheridan where he had lived for many years following his retirement from the Social Security Administration office where co-workers remember him for his kindness and generosity.
Relatives knew him for his love of antique radio restoration, antique automobiles and sports cars. He also loved cats, one of which he reportedly named "Wicked Wanda."
He had previously lived in both Denver and Evergreen Colorado.
Eric David was born on December 12, 1941 in Geneva, Ohio where he was baptized and confirmed at St. John Lutheran Church.
He graduated from Bowling Green College in Bowling Green, Ohio and worked for several years at the Geneva Free Press before moving to Colorado and then to Wyoming.
Eric is survived by twenty first cousins and many other relatives and friends. He was pre-deceased by his parents, Richard and Ruth and his sister Jane Strasen.
He will be buried with his family at Evergreen Memorial Park in Evergreen, Colorado on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 12:00.
In accordance with Eric's wishes, memorial contributions may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation.
There will be no funeral. Kane Funeral Home has already cremated the body and shipped the remains to Evergreen, Colorado for interment at family cemetery.