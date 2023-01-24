Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 39F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Snow flurries and snow showers. Low 29F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the morning. High 34F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%.