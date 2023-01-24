Erin Nichole Johnson, resident of Sheridan, WY, passed away at her home December 22, 2022, the age of 39.
Erin was raised in Sheridan, WY where she attended Sheridan High School. After graduating college with a bachelor’s degree in history, she explored different careers before finding her passion of jewelry making, where she made beautiful necklaces and jewelry that sold on Etsy. By doing this, she was able to spend time with her son Owen while still making a living. Erin’s jewelry business was a complete hit and was very successful. She was an amazing, kind, caring, funny, intelligent mother, daughter, and best friend. She enjoyed traveling, camping, her jewelry, and spending time with her son.
Erin was a free-spirited soul, with remarkable creative and musical talents, a proud and protective mother, who was fearless in all her endeavors. Closest family members were so proud of the women she had become.
Erin was preceded in death by her son Owen Lawson and grandmother Florence "Floss" Johnson. She is survived by her father Miles Johnson, mother Jodie Johnson, grandparents Mac and Ruth Rayfield, Marvin Johnson and many loved friends.
A Celebration of Life will be at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Bethesda Worship Center in Sheridan, WY, with Pastor Scott Lee officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Erin and Owen's names may be made to Compass Center for families, 1981 Double Eagle Drive, Sheridan, WY, 82801.
ces may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.