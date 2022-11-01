July 20, 1939 – October 23, 2022
Ernest Warren Roadifer, 83, of Springfield, Missouri, passed from this life October 23, 2022, at home with family by his side. He was born July 20, 1939, at the family home in Sundance, Wyoming, to Raymond and Marjorie (Bosworth) Roadifer.
Ernie attended Sundance High School and Dayton High School in Wyoming. After proudly serving in the U.S. Air Force, he managed airport refueling stations. Ernie married Judith Pfau in 1976. They raised their family in the Western U.S., eventually moving to Missouri. Ernie enjoyed hunting, fishing, and collecting western memorabilia. He especially loved and enjoyed his many dogs over his lifetime.
He is preceded in death by his parents; stepson, Kevin Kekich; brothers, Frank Roadifer, Delos Roadifer, Irwin Roadifer, Eldon Roadifer, Howard Roadifer, and one infant brother, Harry Glenn Roadifer; his sisters, Leona Peters, Laura Williams, Cynthia Garner, and Edith Cunningham; and a step-granddaughter Hannah Renken.
He is survived by his wife, Judith Roadifer; brother, Wayne (Pam) Roadifer of Sheridan, WY; stepdaughter, Kelli Kekich; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
His care has been entrusted to Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd. DeGraffenreid-Wood Crematory.