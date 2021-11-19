Ernie Wolcott, 57, lifetime Johnson County resident, died suddenly at his ranch home West of Kaycee on Nov. 7. Funeral services will be held Friday, Nov. 19, 2021,at 10 a.m. at the Harold Jarrard Park Building with Pastor Danny Davis officiating. Visitation will be held at Harness Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. Interment will be in Willow Grove Cemetery in Buffalo with a private family graveside to follow the funeral. Donations in Ernie’s memory may be made to the Hoofprints of the Past Museum in care of the Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfunerlhome.com.