December 25, 1924 – June 5, 2022
Esther Christina Ventling Kepp Boyko died June 5, 2022, of natural causes after gracing the earth for 97 years, five months, and eleven days. Esther was born on December 25, 1924, in Lodge Grass, MT, to Floyd and Laura (Croghan) Ventling. She grew up in the Dayton, WY, area where she attended school and graduated from Dayton High School. Playing basketball, singing in the choir, and cheerleading all four years of high school.
Esther married Raymond Ralph Kepp in 1944 and the two ranched in the Riverton, WY, area until Ralph’s sudden passing in 1968. The couple had four sons. After Ralph’s death, Esther, Kenny, and Keith moved back to Dayton. Esther worked various jobs, most notably at the VA Hospital in Sheridan. Esther married John P. Boyko in 1976 and in 1978 moved to their forever home in Sheridan. They loved to go dancing (especially waltz, polka, and square dancing,) play pinochle and cribbage, and go fishing, camping, and hunting in the Big Horn Mountains. Many great times were had enjoying those mountains. Her passion for card playing, especially pinochle, grew from an early age as many hours were spent honing her skills. Esther was known for her “green thumb” and together her and John had a magnificent vegetable garden and there was no flower garden around that could compare to hers. She also loved to make divinity for her grandchildren at Christmas time. She absolutely loved to read all kinds of books and spending time at the Sheridan County Library.
Esther spent the last five years of her life at Heritage Acres Assisted Living in Hardin, MT, where she made numerous friends. She was preceded in death by husbands, Ralph Kepp and John Boyko; sons, Ray Kepp and Rick Kepp; one grandson, Philip Kepp; her parents; and all six of her siblings.
Survivors include her son Kenny Kepp (Patty) of Hardin, MT, and Keith Kepp of Kemmerer, WY, four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, June 27, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the Dayton Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family in care of Champion Funeral Home, 244 S. Brooks St., Sheridan, WY 82801 or at their website: www.championfh.com. In lieu of flowers: donations may be sent to the Sheridan County Library, 335 W Alger St., Sheridan , WY 82801 in her memory.