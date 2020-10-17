Today

Cloudy with a mixture of winter precipitation. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 19F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.

Tomorrow

Rain and snow showers mixed in the afternoon. High 37F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%.