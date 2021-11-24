Ethan M. Huckabe, 29 years of age, passed away on Saturday, November 20, 2021 in Natrona County due to a motor vehicle accident.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 am on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Bethesda Worship Center with Pastor Scott Lee officiating. A reception will immediately follow at the church with interment to follow at Sheridan Municipal Cemetery, Juniper Heights section.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.