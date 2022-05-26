July 27, 1924 - May 21, 1944
Ethel Jeanette Beazley Byrtus was born in Bowling Green, Virginia on July 27, 1924, the oldest of nine children. After graduating from high school at 16, she graduated from Strayers Business College in Washington D.C. and worked for the State Department living with her Aunt Laura. While working there, she met John Byrtus who was attending officer training with the Air Force. They were married on May 21, 1944, at St. Matthew’s Cathedral in Washington D.C.
Ethel Beazley Byrtus lived a long and fulfilling life raising her family and being part of many organizations including Holy Name Church, Red Hat Society, Sheridan Country Club women’s golf, sororities and bridge. She volunteered at Sheridan Memorial Hospital gift shop for many years. She and John taught dancing at the Elks Club and had many friends that joined them dancing. Ethel enjoyed fashion and always looked good! When John was President of Steven’s Fryberger clothing store, Ethel went to Denver on several buying trips and chose clothing for the women’s department.
Ethel golfed for 40 years, and always played on Ladies Day at the Sheridan Country Club. Her highlight was playing bridge. She and John played frequently with friends. When Ethel and her partner Cathy played at the Senior Center, they won most of the games the past several years. When Ethel would choose a table, the person already sitting would say “oh, we have to play the hardest team first”.
Ethel was preceded in death by her husband John, sons John Alan and Ronald; her parents Laurene and Lebius Beazley; her sister “Sis” and brother Julian.
She is survived by her children and grandchildren: Jeanette, Sheridan (grandchildren Will, Wayne and Michelle Mackey); Paul, Portland; Oregon; Trish, Montrose, Colorado (grandsons Bart and Kile Clabaugh (Tijana); Bob (Laura), Bend Oregon (granddaughter Katy Byrtus); Don (Amber), Littleton, Colorado and great grandchildren: Mara Mackey; Niles Davis Jr.; and Luka and Sophie Clabaugh.
She is also survived by her sisters Caroline, Shirley, and Eleanor and brothers Hunter, Bobby and Garland all residing in Virginia and North Carolina, and many nieces and nephews. Her niece Mary Lee was a special part of her life. The family would like to thank all the staff at Elmcroft for the heartfelt care Ethel received while living there from 2018 – 2021, and Mel’s Helping Hands that allowed her to return after rehab and stay at Elmcroft. They also appreciate the care that Hospice of the Big Horns provided until she transferred to the Green House for Living on her 97th birthday. A thank you to the Green House for the special care she received in her last days.
In lieu of flowers. please make a gift in her honor to: Holy Name Church, Sheridan, WY 82801; The Hub, 211 Smith St, Sheridan, WY 82801; Hospice, P.O. Box 391 Sheridan, WY 82801; or a charity of your choice.
Mass Of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Name Catholic Church with Father Glenn Whewell officiating, on Friday June 3, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. with Interment to take place at the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery, Elks Section.
Although the family will miss Mom’s strong presence, they know John met her to dance across heaven in peace and joy.