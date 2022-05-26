Today

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 81F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.