Eugene Fackenthall lived a happy fulfilled life with his wife Beulah, they were married for 68 years. He was born in Sheridan to his mother Phoebe and his father George Fackenthall, who preceded him in death.
George loved the outdoors, he spent a lot of time farming, camping, fishing, and built a shop and finished the basement of their home. Beulah and he would enjoy traveling to places around the country. His favorite place to go was the campground in Buffalo where they would stay for weeks in their camper and Chevy truck. He loved to go town and get ice cream, lunch and go to the park to eat and watching the squirrels. George enjoyed cooking food. His favorite was green bean casserole and doing household chores. His favorite shows were Every Body Loves Raymond, Bonanza, and watching the news. He was a big New York Yankees Fan.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 10:00 am at the Immanuel Lutheran Church with Pastor PJ Cain officiating. Interment will be at the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery. A reception will follow at the church.
