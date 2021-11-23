Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High around 55F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Snow showers. Becoming windier overnight. Low 29F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tomorrow

Cloudy early with partial sunshine expected late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 36F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.