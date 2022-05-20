March 3, 1961 – April 2, 2022
Eugene Williams Collins, Jr., 61, of Rapid City, passed away April 2, 2022.
Life is all about our story, our imprint, our legacy. Gene had the most amazing story, but how can we even begin to tell it, now that he's gone? We, the survivors, can only recount a fraction of the details and the rest is locked in our hearts and memories. We can tell you who the man was...He was a man that could command a stage, who could light up a room, his energy was contagious, his smile was infectious, he truly was larger than life. He could make friends anywhere he went and he would do anything for us. He defined integrity, honor, hark work, pride, and had so many passions and talents. His life was way too short, yet he accomplished so much. He loved his wife fiercely. He loved his kids and did all he could to protect them. He loved his grandkids, who brought him so much joy. He lived a good life. He left his imprint on so many lives. We will miss him so much.
Survived by his wife, Luann Collins; daughters Kelli Myrick, Christine Collins & Rayanne Collins; grandchildren Josie, Hunter, Hayden, Mason and Lincoln.
A Celebration of Life will be held June 11, 2022, in Rapid City. Please contact (605) 381-6251 for more information.
