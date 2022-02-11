Eva Ella Mary Burton Feb 11, 2022 Feb 11, 2022 Updated 26 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A celebration of life for Eva Ella Mary Burton will be held Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Kane Funeral Home with Interment to take place at Custer National Cemetery at 1 p.m. Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Eva Ella Mary Burton Kane Funeral Home Recommended for you