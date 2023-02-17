March 19, 1941 – February 15, 2023
Eva Lee Stiles of Sheridan, Wyoming passed peacefully to her heavenly home February 15, 2023.
Eva Lee was born March 19, 1941, in Big Spring, Texas to Ivan Gardner and Faye (Pruett) Gardner. She moved to Lyman, Wyoming at age six when her dad and his brother moved their families from Texas to work with a seismograph crew. Eva Lee’s family later moved to Riverton, Wyoming where Eva Lee attended schools until she met and married Bill Roberts of Sheridan, Wyoming in 1956.
Widowed at the age of twenty-nine when Bill died in an accident, Eva Lee devoted her life to raising their five children to know and love Jesus Christ. She later married Leon Stiles of Sheridan, Wyoming, and they spent the next thirty years delighting in their blended family of nine children and their spouses, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Eva Lee enjoyed spending time with family, traveling, cooking, participating in church activities, and organizing family reunions. She was active in the Christian Women’s Club and was a life-long member of the First Baptist Church.
Eva Lee’s capacity to love others was well known and appreciated by her huge extended family and her many friends. She had a heart for everyone, and she was always a champion for the underdog. If you know Mark 12:30-31, then you know the essence of the woman she was.
Eva Lee was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bill, her husband Leon, her sister Genene Finch, her brother James Gardner, and great niece, Valerie Barnes. She is survived by her sons Tom (Emily) of Pine Haven, WY, Wes (Pam) of Riverton, WY, Gale (Mo) of Pinedale, WY, Gary (Christine) of Story, WY, and her daughter, Mary Leuzinger (Mike) of Sheridan, WY. She is also survived by her nieces Evelyn Gernaat (Ron) of Sheridan, WY, Kathy Courtney of Buffalo, WY, and Sabrina Brown (Marion) of Brownsville, TX as well as her nephews Nick Simque (Bea Jay) of Gillette, WY, Dave Simque (Juli) of Lake City, FL, and JD Gardner of Denver, CO, sister-in-law, Ann Gardner of Sheridan, WY and a Roberts legacy of 14 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
For thirty-eight years Eva Lee has loved her step-children with Leon Stiles as her own. That didn’t change when Leon passed. She was preceded in death by sons-in-law Sam Bucher and Robert Johnson and granddaughter, Aleisha Stiles. She is survived by daughters Melanie Buchar of Acworth, GA and Laurie Johnson of Soldotna, AK, and sons, Kevin (Corey) Stiles of Thorton, CO and Mike Stiles (Angee) of Thorton, CO, and the Stiles legacy of 8 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held at the Kane Funeral Home from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. Monday, February 20, 2023.A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church, 3179 Bighorn Ave., Sheridan, WY with Pastor Kevin Rizer officiating. There will be a coffee reception immediately following the memorial service.
The memorial service will be broadcast on the First Baptist Church YouTube channel.
In lieu of flowers, Eva Lee had requested that memorial donations be made to the First Baptist Church, Forward in Faith, 3179 Big Horn Ave., Sheridan, WY or to Camp Bethel, 1710 U.S. Highway 14 East, Shell, WY 82441.
Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.