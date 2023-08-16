July 21, 1943 – August 11, 2023
Everta Wise, also known as Sammie, passed away on August 11, 2023 at the age of 80 in Sheridan, Wyoming. She was born on July 21, 1943. Sammie was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.
Sammie is survived by her daughter, Laura Sailer, and three grandchildren; Traci Sailer, Ceclie Sailer and Joel Sailer. She also leaves behind three great-grandchildren; Jazmynn Allen, Amarion Sailer, and Derek Jr. Allen. Additionally, Sammie is survived by two great-great-grandsons; Kassian Allen and Ka'Vaughn Allen.
Sammie had a passion for crocheting and enjoyed spending her time creating beautiful pieces. She often donated her creation to various charities, friends and children, spreading warmth and love through her craft.
She was preceded in death by her father, Everett Hollingsworth and her mother, Louise Hollingsworth.
Sammie's kind heart and dedication to helping others will be deeply missed by her family and all those who knew her.
In honoring Sammie's memory, family kindly request donations to be made to a charity of your choice in her name.
May her soul rest in eternal peace.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, August 22, at 10:00 am, in the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery Elks Section with a reception to follow at the Kane Reception Hall.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.