Farrel Johns was born on November 27, 1940 in Afton, Wyoming to Albert and Arlene Johns. He has one brother Delman Johns and a sister Layna Haderlie.
Farrel passed peacefully away at his home in Afton. He had been battling dementia and Alzheimer’s the past 8 years. He attended Utah State University and graduated with a degree in Fisheries Biology. Farrel was employed with the Wyoming Game and Fish in 1965 in Sheridan, Wyoming. He retired after 30 years of service.
Farrel married Bonnie Hirschi and had three children, Kelli Fortier (Ron), David Johns (Robin), and Jeff Johns (Shelley). In 1975, he and Bonnie divorced, In 1978 he met and married Linda Harzke, who had a daughter, Staci Dockery. They are both members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He and Linda were sealed for all eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple in 1999.
Farrel and Linda have 4 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. They have spent 45 years fishing, camping, hunting, and traveling with family and friends. No services will be held at this time, the immediate family will be holding a Celebration of Life in the mountains next summer.