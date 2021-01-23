Father Ron Stolcis, age 78, of Sheridan, died Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital. A Vigil and Rosary for Father Ron will be held on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 6:00pm at Holy Name Catholic Church and will be live-streamed by the church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 10:00am at Holy Name Catholic Church and will also be live-streamed by the church. Interment to follow at Sheridan Municipal Cemetery. Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com. Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.

