August 13, 1942 - January 22, 2021
Father Ronald Arthur Stolcis, age 78, passed away Friday, January 22 at Sheridan Memorial Hospital. He was born August 13, 1942 as the only child to Fiore Stolcis and Alice Des Jarlais Stolcis in Sheridan, Wyoming and was baptized by Fr. Short on September 6, 1942. He attended Holy Name School and graduated from Sheridan High School with honors.
Fr. Ron attended Saint Thomas Seminary in Denver, receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree in philosophy in 1964 and his Master of Religious Education in 1967. His student teaching was completed at Saint Francis High School in Denver.
Bishop James Casey officiated at his diaconate ordination. His priestly ordination, the first one ever in Sheridan, was presided over by Bishop Newell on May 31, 1968 at Holy Name Catholic Church, and his first Mass was held in the Holy Name School gym.
Fr. Ron spent over 40 years in service to the Diocese of Cheyenne, initially at St. Barbara in Powell and moving on to St. Anthony in Casper, Sacred Heart in Greybull, St. Margaret in Riverton, St. Mary Magdalene in Worland, and finally retiring from Holy Name in Sheridan, Wyoming.
Fr. Ron had an aptitude from an early age for covering all bases. In the first grade, he wanted to be a priest during the day and a fireman at night. He was doted on by the ladies at his favorite aunt’s beauty parlor, where he spent many hours after school during the week. He was a very social person and enjoyed mixing and trading stories with all he encountered. He had an intuitive feeling for people who were hurting and in distress, offering his help and following up with healing support.
Fr. Ron loved to travel. He especially enjoyed Rome, the holy shrines of Europe, and exploring his family roots. Fr. Ron had Tyrolean ancestry and was interested in the Italian, German, and French languages. The large number of Polish emigrants in the Sheridan area enhanced his desire to embrace more of that culture, culminating in several trips to Poland and compilation of old family records from the local parish from which many of the parishioners’ ancestors originated. Fr. Ron was responsible for obtaining 3 relics of St. Faustina, one of which now graces Holy Name Catholic Church; the others are elsewhere in the diocese.
Fr. Ron enjoyed retiring back to his family country home where he grew up and continued to indulge in his lifelong passion of tinkering with electronics and esoteric gadgets of all types and applications.
A Vigil and Rosary for Fr. Ron will be held on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at Holy Name Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Name Catholic Church. Limited seating will be available for both the rosary and the funeral. Interment to follow at Sheridan Municipal Cemetery.
Memorial suggestions are: Holy Name Parish, 9 South Connor, Sheridan, WY 82801; Holy Name School, 121 South Connor, Sheridan, WY 82801; and St. Edmund Building Fund, P.O. Box 217, Ranchester, WY 82839.
Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com. Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.