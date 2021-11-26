Fay Waugh, 94, lifetime Buffalo resident, died quietly Tuesday afternoon surrounded by family at Johnson County Health Care Center. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Summit Wesleyan Church in Buffalo, Wyoming with Pastor William Dunlap officiating. Visitation will be held at Harness Funeral Home Chapel in Buffalo on the Friday before from 1-9 p.m. Interment will be in Willow Grove Cemetery with graveside rites to follow the funeral. Donations in Fay’s memory may be made to Buffalo Christian Academy in care of Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com.