Florence Estelle Bryant, 93, of Sheridan, died Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at 2 p.m. at First Christian Church with Pastor Doug Goodwin officiating. Immediately following the service there will be an ice cream social reception at the church. Private interment will take place in the Mt. Pisgah Cemetery in Gillette prior to the service. Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com. Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.