Florence Margaret Johnson, age 96, passed away in March 2021. She was born in 1925, near Garrison, North Dakota to Joseph Leo and Margaret Mary. As a member of the Greatest Generation, she knew how to work through hard times and witnessed incredible changes to her world.
Following World War II she met and married her devoted husband, Marvin, who served aboard the USS Yorktown. They had countless adventures while raising their family in South Dakota, North Dakota, New York, British Columbia, Colorado, Nebraska and Wyoming. The couple enjoyed visiting family and in their later years seeing the world. They were married for a remarkable 73 years.
A beloved mother and wife, she is survived by her husband Marvin Johnson, children Billie (Lyle), Miles (Peggy), Neil (Brenda), Judy(Steve), Blane (Paige), Jay and Mark (Sandra). She has 17 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and counting – a reminder of one of her adages, “There is always room for one more.”
She also has many nephews and nieces from predeceased sisters Rose, Audrey, Ione, Etsy, Alma, and brothers Chuck, Leroy and Joseph.
Florence lived a full life as a wonderful mother and homemaker. She loved to cook, was an amazing baker, kept an immaculate house, had a quick wit and keen sense of humor. Her home and arms were always open; exemplifying her generous spirit. She never withheld her love, support or opinions. She is dearly missed and forever in our hearts; memories and stories of her will be shared and cherished.