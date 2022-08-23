July 14, 1937 – August 12, 2022
Florence Spotswood (Dodd) Channey, 85, of St. Augustine Florida, died August 12, 2022, in her home.
She was born on July 14th, 1937, to Robert S. Dodd & Emma L. Parker in Cleveland Ohio. The family moved to Suffolk, VA at a young age and Flo attended high school at William and Mary Prep School. She graduated from the University of North Carolina with a bachelors degree in English and Education, and later in life graduated from the University of Wyoming with a Masters Degree in Education.
Her first marriage was in 1959 to Douglas Upchurch and they had two children, Carolyn L. Mecham (Upchurch) of Fort Collins, Co, and Captain Bernie Upchurch, USN, of Oak Harbor, WA. She remarried Steve Channey in 2005.
Flo raised her family and spent most of her professional life in Sheridan, Wyoming. She worked multiple jobs including Elections Clerk for Sheridan County and as an adult education teacher at the Veterans Administration Hospital where she retired. She moved to Banner Elk, NC where she met and married Steve and ultimately moved to St. Augustine, FL. She was an avid life long bridge player playing in and running contract bridge clubs, leagues and tournaments around the country where she ultimately achieved the coveted title of Life Master. She also enjoyed cruising and exploring all the ports of the world.
Flo is survived by her husband Steve, children Lynn & Bernie, her sister-in-law Cheryl Dodd, 4 Grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Richard & sister Susan.
Memorials or donations may be made to the University of Wyoming.