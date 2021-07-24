March 29, 1936 - July 22, 2021
Floyd Elmer Price, Sr. passed away peacefully at his home on July 22, 2021. Words can not truly define the son, brother, friend, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, patriot, and citizen that those of us blessed to know had experienced, but God used him well.
Floyd was born on March 29, 1936, to Forest and Alma Price of Sheridan, Wyoming. He graduated from Sheridan High School on May 26, 1954. After graduation he enlisted into the United States Navy. While stationed in Guam he met and married Maria Santos, his wife of 65 years. Floyd graduated from the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD in 1959. As an officer, he and his family traveled the world. After 20 years of loyal service, Floyd retired from the Navy and he and his family settled in his hometown of Sheridan, WY.
Floyd then worked for Sheridan County School District #2 for the next twenty years before retiring with his wife to enjoy their quiet life. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and ranching in this beautiful land. Family was everything to Floyd and he loved watching his grow.
Floyd is preceded in death by his parents, his brother John Price, and his great-grandson Isaac Powell. He is survived by his wife Maria of Sheridan, his son Floyd Price Jr. (Terri) of Rolling Hills, WY, his three daughters, Bernadette (Terry) Powell of Buffalo, WY, Dawn (Dusty) Pierce and Alicia Russell of Sheridan, WY, fourteen grandchildren, twenty-nine great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services to celebrate Floyd’s life will be held Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 11:00am at Immanuel Lutheran with Pastor René Castillero officiating. Reception to follow; interment will take place at Sheridan Municipal Cemetery.
Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.