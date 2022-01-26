December 14, 1948 – January 22, 2022
Forrest Jay Music passed away peacefully on January 22, 2022 at Sheridan Memorial Hospital. He was born on December 14, 1948 in Great Falls, Montana to Edna B and Orval J Music. Forrest attended school in Hardin, Montana and Ranchester, Wyoming. He graduated from Tongue River High School in May 1967.
Forrest served in the US Navy on the USS Constellation from 1969 to 1972, based out of San Diego, California. In 1972, he transferred to the US Naval Reserve where he served until 1975. While in service, he received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Presidential Unit Citation and Good Conduct Award. Forrest worked for the Burlington Northern-Santa Fe Railroad from 1974 until his 60th birthday when he retired.
Forrest married Sandra Higgins, and they had 2 sons, Frosty O Music and Loren Z Music. They later divorced. He then married Gwen Jeffress who had 3 children, Lana, Eric, and Jess. Forrest and Gwen divorced, but Forrest kept in contact with the family.
Forrest loved his movies and could repeat every joke he ever heard. He loved to make people smile and laugh.
He is preceded in death by mother Edna B Music, father Orval J Music, brother Dewey Music, nephew Norman Music.
Forrest is survived by sons Frosty (Beth) Music, Loren (Jolene) Music, grandchildren Tory (Mackenzie) Music, Taylor Music, Logan Music, great-grandchildren Bridger Music and Mikah Music, nephews Ted (Yvonne) Music and Guy Music, niece Linda (Ed) Savoy and many other step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren, cousins, nephews, and nieces.
A graveside service with Military Honors will be held on Friday, February 4, 2022 at 10:00 AM with Pastor Doug Goodwin officiating.
Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.