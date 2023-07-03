Frances Miech, 94, died Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Big Horn Rehabilitation Center. A public viewing will be held Wednesday July 5, 2023, from 9:30 – 10:00 a.m. at Holy Name Catholic Church with Rosary at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial with Father Glenn Whewell officiating. A reception will follow in the Parish Hall, interment will be at 2:30 p.m. in Sheridan Municipal Cemetery. Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com. Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.