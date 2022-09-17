September 10, 1942 - August 31, 2022
Francis Joseph Fauth Jr. (Frank), passed away peacefully at his home away from home on the morning of August 31st, 2022, in Stevensville, MT after extended illness which eventually did unrepairable damage to his heart.
Frank was born in the west end of Pittsburgh, PA in the town of Elliott on September 10th, 1942. Then his unique mold was broken and never to recure again.
He was the son of Francis Joseph Fauth Sr. and Esther Grace Scott. He grew up with and tormented but loved dearly his two sisters, Shirley (Bob) Meier and Linda (Mike) Schwab.
Frank was a self-taught outdoorsman. The farms, woods, waterways and hollows of Pennsylvania and East coast were his playground. He brought home all types of animals, critters and manner of gross things. He learned from nature and nature was his teacher in all things hunting, fishing, trapping and even taxidermy at a young age.
In 1958, Frank joined the U.S. Navy and was stationed on a ship in the extremely rough North Atlantic Ocean. He could not stand this and signed up to become a Navy Seal instead?
Going through UDT/BUDS training nicknamed HELL week to become a FROGMAN!
He served with his frogmen brothers on SEAL team two, serving in southeast Asia from 1958-1962.
In 1967, he married Barbara Ann Buechel at the St. Teresa R.C. Church in Pittsburgh, PA. Leaving behind all relations and friends, they packed up their wagons and their two children
Jeff and Danelle and moved to remote Ranchester, WY in 1978. It was during one of the worst blizzards in Wyoming history. Yeehaw!
He was a railroader for the BNSF Railroad till retirement. But his true love was being outdoors. His mantra "work to live, live to hunt." Frank did it all at the highest level.
Trapping, fishing, hunting, rum running he did it all. He loved being immersed in anything involving the outdoor world. To some famous, others notorious. No one could deny the passion with which he lived.
He was a great trainer and mentor and loved all creatures. He loved all if his working dogs that hunted with him, but because of Barb he always had a little sidekick Cockapoo. She brought one home one day and Frank grumbled, but soon couldn't be without one at his side.
His current pooch, Louie was at Frank's side till the end and is now part of the Sherman pack.
His address book was full of all the friends and hunting buddies he met from a lifetime of doing it all. Only the best of storytellers can keep their audience rapt, even on the fifth telling of the same tale. He was literally the life of every party or situation. He was well loved, and everyone enjoyed their times with him, mostly in all the wild adventures and misadventures. Of which there are so, so many. He touched people with his life and has them scattered across the world and will leave a giant hole in his absence.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents and beloved wife Barbara. He is survived by his sister's Shirley (Meier) and Linda (Schwab). His son Jeffrey (Tina) Fauth and daughter Danelle (Tom) Sherman. His grandchildren Marah (James) Ericksen, Olivia Fauth, Zoe (Grady) Craft, Devlin Sherman and Milton Sherman. His nieces and nephew from the East coast. His great granddaughter, Aelin and a new great granddaughter on the way. They all loved him and will miss him very much.
Frank's ashes will be split between a Navy SEAL ceremony and the rest will be put with Barbara's ashes in a private ceremony. Frank's SEAL brothers will swim his ashes out to sea. His family will fertilize the wildflower fields of the Big Horn mountains with Frank and Barb's ashes.
A celebration of life will be held sometime in the future. RamJet has fired off on his final mission to reunite with Barb, friends, family and fallen TEAMMATES!
HOO-YAH!!!!! Long live the brotherhood!!
Talk to you down the line.
Later, Franco
Love you Frankie
In lieu of flowers - donations to Multiple Sclerosis Society and Breast Cancer Society for Barbara Ann Fauth (Buechel).
Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Local arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.