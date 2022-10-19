Francis Joseph Fauth Jr. (Frank), died the morning of August 31, 2022, in Stevensville, Montana after extended illness which eventually did irreparable damage to his heart. A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Ranchester Town Hall, 145 Coffeen Street, Ranchester. Guests are invited to bring a dish or a desert to share for the reception. Fish, burger, bratwursts and drinks will be provided
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Multiple Sclerosis Society and Breast Cancer Society for Barbara Ann Fauth (Buechel).
