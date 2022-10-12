Francis Joseph Fauth, Jr. (Frank), died in Stevensville, Montana, the morning of Aug. 31, 2022, after extended illness which eventually did irreparable damage to his heart.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Ranchester Town Hall, 145 Coffeen St. Please feel free to bring a dish or a desert to share for the reception. We will be providing fish, burger, bratwursts and drinks.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Multiple Sclerosis Society and Breast Cancer Society for Barbara Ann Fauth (Buechel). Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Local arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.