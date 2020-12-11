April 21, 1936 – Dec. 7, 2020
Francis Legerski has passed onto a better rest than she has ever known on December 7, 2020. She was born in Crow Agency, Montana on April 21, 1936 to Frank and Grace Klinkosh. She was raised on ranches near Big Horn, Wyoming and then mostly amongst the alfalfa, sunflowers and occasional 6-foot snow drifts in southern Montana.
She graduated from Ranchester High School and then lived in Sheridan eventually working for the telephone company, Wyoming Highway Department and Decker Coal Company until her retirement.
She married Johnny Legerski and they later divorced. They had three children, twins Joan (Jim Bunkers) and John (Sandra Kolos), and then Jimmy (Chandra).
She is survived by her brothers Robert Klinkosh (Tina) of Sheridan and Bill Klinkosh (Pat) of Wyola, Montana; her dog Bo and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and her two grandsons Hayden and Dalton Legerski.
Francis had a natural talent for singing and she loved listening to music. Her relatives and friends may remember some of the songs they have heard her sing along to over the years. Francis also had a very green thumb including a wonderfully colorful yard. She even worked at a seasonal greenhouse for a couple of summers.
During retirement, she liked spending time at her trailer in the Big Horn mountains and fishing from her pontoon boat at Lake De Smet. She even took up the hobby of stained glass and produced some amazingly creative pieces and mosaics.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life is pending future arrangements, possibly in the upcoming summer months.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Dog and Cat Shelter of Sheridan Wyoming. Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com. Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.