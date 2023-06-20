June 16, 2023 – April 13, 1929
Frank Carl Barbula, 94, of Sheridan passed away Friday June 16, 2023, at his home, with his loving family by his side. He was born April 13, 1929, in Monarch, WY to Frank and Irma Barbula.
He married Agnes Bocca in Sheridan, WY at Holy Name Catholic Church on April 13, 1947, and were married 69 years. He has missed his loving wife since her passing in March of 2016. Frank loved going to the mountains and fishing. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and talking about the good old days.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, grandsons Eric and Jeremy Pepin and son-in law Allen Dent, also the love of his life Agnes Barbula.
He is survived by his children Richard (Barbara) Barbula of Jurupa Valley, CA, Janette (Randy) Mort of Billings, MT, Kenneth Barbula of Los Angeles, CA, Gerald Barbula of Billings, MT, and Patricia Barbula of Sheridan, WY.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Kane Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, with a public viewing at 10:00 am followed by a service with Father Glenn Whewell officiating. Interment will take place in the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery, with a dessert reception at the Kane Reception Hall.
