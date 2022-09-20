Francis Joseph Fauth Jr. (Frank), died on the morning of Aug. 31, 2022, in Stevensville, Montana after extended illness causing irreparable damage to his heart. A celebration of life will 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Ranchester Town Hall, 145 Coffeen Street, Ranchester, Wyoming. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Multiple Sclerosis Society and Breast Cancer Society for Barbara Ann Fauth (Buechel). Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Local arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.