June 10, 1928 – October 30, 2020
Fred Adam Fichtner, 92, of Sheridan, WY passed away on October 30th in Sheridan. He was born June 10th, 1928 in Rapelje, Montana, the son of Fred and Katherine Fichtner.
Fred graduated from Lovell High School, Lovell, Wyoming in 1946. Following graduation, he proudly served in the Wyoming National Guard and was deployed to Korea with the 300th Armored Field Artillery in 1950. In 1957 he married Pauline Massey in Custer, South Dakota and graduated from the University of Wyoming with a Masters Degree in Range Management. Fred worked for the United States Forest Service for over 30 years working in Laramie, Douglas, Newcastle and concluding his career in Sheridan as District Ranger. Upon retirement Fred spent his golden years as owner and operator of Fred’s Framing. His professional and beautiful frame work is displayed at many homes and businesses in Sheridan. He was a loyal member of The American Legion. Fred was an avid outdoorsman, loved to ski, hunt and fish all of which he taught his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his wife Pauline, five children; Eugenie Bietz and husband Ron, Francine Forrester and husband Nick, Fred Fichtner and wife Mary, Georgia Fosnight and Louis Fichtner and wife Janet along with eight grandchildren, four great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held next spring near his birthday to honor his memory and his life.
