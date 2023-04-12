February 21, 1941 – March 2, 2023
The family of Garen Trent Emrick is sad to announce his passing on March 2nd, 2023, at the age of 82. His beloved wife, Bonnie Emrick was at his side.
Garen was born February 21, 1941, in Washburn, North Dakota to Sara and Gerald Emrick. He was a high school football star at Washburn High School, and he continued to play football at North Dakota State University during his freshman year. He graduated from the NDSU School of Pharmacy and shortly afterwards married his high school sweetheart, Lois Reiser. The two newlyweds moved to Las Vegas, New Mexico where he began his pharmaceutical and business career by becoming a partner at Murphy Drugstore. Not only did this mark the beginning of his professional career, but also the beginning of his massive collection of Southwest artwork. He had a huge appreciation of Southwest artisans and began collecting baskets, pottery, rugs, and jewelry made by local Hopi, Navajo and Apache artists.
After about 12 happy years in New Mexico, Garen and Lois moved back to North Dakota, where he met Vern and Florence Kluck. Garen and Vern discovered they shared a similar entrepreneurial spirit, so when they found an opportunity to buy a drugstore in Sheridan, Wyoming, they jumped at it. Garen and Vern started a business partnership that lasted for many years and a friendship that lasted for the rest of their lives. Their store, Brown Drug, was a focal point of downtown Sheridan. Not only could locals get prescriptions filled, but they could shop for gifts, have lunch, a cup of coffee or the best milkshakes in the state. Sadly, in 1982 Garen lost Lois to breast cancer.
In 1984 he married Bonnie Letts and became stepfather to her two daughters, Rhonda and Connie Letts. Garen loved his family and his community very much. His family, however, always came first. He embraced fatherhood with the spirit of a true warrior and made sure Rhonda and Connie grew up in a safe, stable home filled with opportunity and love. He closed down his businesses in Sheridan as Bonnie’s career took them to Lamar, Colorado and DePere, Wisconsin. Connie followed them to DePere where she married Tim Allen and shortly after, Garen became a devoted grandfather to their children, Will and Ella.
Retirement took Garen and Bonnie to Sun City, Arizona where he happily spent his days golfing, gardening and hosting his friends for backyard barbecues. He and Bonnie traveled to Hawaii several times and went on cruises throughout the world. He became a grandfather again when his daughter Rhonda had her son, Connor. He loved sharing his passion for golf with his grandchildren as well as how to get all the chocolate off a dessert plate.
Garen is survived by his daughters and their families; Rhonda and Joe Pawlicki and their son Connor of Denver, Colorado; Connie and Tim Allen and their children Will and Ella of Little Suamico, Wisconsin; and his sister Marsha Tonder of Grand Forks, North Dakota.