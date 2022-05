Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by increasing clouds with showers developing this afternoon. High 64F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Rain early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Thunder possible. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Sunshine along with some cloudy intervals. High 71F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.